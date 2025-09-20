BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Diversions in place after crash on Strabane to Derry road

  • 20 September 2025
File photo.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 20 September 2025
Less than a minute

THERE has been a crash on the main Strabane to Derry road.

A police spokesperson said the collision happened on on the Victoria Road, Ballymagorry near Strabane.

Local diversions are in place.

“You’re advised, however, to seek an alternative route for your journey at this time,” added the police spokesperson.

There are no further details about the collision at this stage.

