BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Air ambulance at scene of Omagh collision

  • 14 July 2025
Air ambulance at scene of Omagh collision
A crew from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was sent to the scene in Omagh.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 14 July 2025
Less than a minute

AN AIR ambulance is at the scene of a collision on the Clanabogan Road.

Police have since closed off the road and set up diversions while emergency services attend the scene.

A spokesperson said, “The Clanabogan Road in Omagh is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.

Advertisement

“Traffic is being diverted along the Creevangar Road.

“Drivers should expect delays in the area while emergency services attend.”

Related posts:

Campaign group disappointed by new A5 court ruling Diversions in place after collision on Great Northern Road Drugs worth £1.4m seized during huge operation in Strabane

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn