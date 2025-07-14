Air ambulance at scene of Omagh collision

AN AIR ambulance is at the scene of a collision on the Clanabogan Road.
Police have since closed off the road and set up diversions while emergency services attend the scene.
A spokesperson said, “The Clanabogan Road in Omagh is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.
“Traffic is being diverted along the Creevangar Road.
“Drivers should expect delays in the area while emergency services attend.”
