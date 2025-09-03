BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Diversions on Strabane to Derry road on Friday evening

  • 3 September 2025
File photo.
WeAre Tyrone
THERE will be diversions on the Strabane to Derry on Friday evening due to parades in Newbuildings.

The first parade is scheduled to take place through the village from 7.30pm to 8.15pm.

A second, larger parade will take place from 8.30pm to 11pm.

A police spokesperson said diversions will be in place, via Dunamanagh.

“Please plan ahead, and allow extra time for your journey,” added the spokesperson.

