Dog destroyed after horrific attack on elderly woman in Sion

A DOG has been destroyed following a vicious attack in Sion Mills which left an elderly lady severely traumatised.

It is understood the woman was walking her miniature poodle on the main road in the village on Saturday morning when a large dog, which was not on a leash, suddenly appeared and attacked her pet.

During the incident, the woman was forced to the ground and dragged along the road as she attempted to protect her dog.

It is believed she was also bitten before a crowd gathered and a passer-by intervened, striking the attacking animal with an metal bar to bring the ordeal to an end.

Community worker Andy Patton, who spoke with the woman following the incident, said: The lady told me she was out walking her own dog and had reached the new housing development at the edge of the village when a big dog emerged from the housing development and attacked her dog.”

Mr Patton said the consequences could have been far worse.

“This lady walks her dog every day and sometimes allows her granddaughter to walk it,” he continued. “I can only imagine what may have happened if her young granddaughter had been the one holding the leash; it doesn’t bear thinking about to be honest…

“The lady was then dragged along the ground and, I believe, was bitten. It was by sheer luck that there was a gentleman across the road that proceeded to beat the big dog away with an iron bar to stop the attack.”

The PSNI attended the scene and the matter was referred to Derry City and Strabane District Council’s dog warden.

A council spokesperson confirmed the dog was immediately surrendered by its owner and destroyed due to aggressive behaviour, with an investigation now underway.

Mr Patton said lessons must be learned from the incident.

“It is vital that dogs of any shape or size are kept in a secure place,” he said.

“Also, if reports are true that the animal is what could be classed as a ‘dangerous’ dog, then it shouldn’t be kept in what is a fairly confined space where small children are present. There’s a lesson here that must be learned so something like this doesn’t happen again.”

The council spokesperson added: “We would like to take this opportunity to appeal to dog owners to please keep their pets in a secure space to prevent straying and always keep them on a lead when out exercising in public areas.”