This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Doherty’s designs its last suite

  • 23 January 2023
Doherty’s designs its last suite
Lawerence Doherty pictured at Dohertys Designer Suites where he was closing the doors after forty three years serving the public of Strabane and district. DR83
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 23 January 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY