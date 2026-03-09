Omagh family welcome new sentence legislation for killer drivers

NEW legislation concerning tougher sentences for people convicted of causing death by dangerous or reckless driving have been welcomed by the Dolan family from Killyclogher – who have been campaigning for the move for more than a decade.

Justice Minister, Naomi Long, has introduced the ‘Sentencing Bill,’ which will increase the maximum penalty from 14 years to 20 years, for anyone causing death or serious injury by dangerous driving or careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

Enda Dolan from Killyclogher was just 18 when he was killed in 2014 after being hit by a van being driven by David Lee Stewart, who drove some 800 yards with the teenager on the roof.

Stewart was later found to have taken 18 drinks while traces of drugs, including cocaine, were also found in his system. He received a sentence of seven years, half of which was to be served in prison. The sentence was later increased to nine years on appeal.

Enda’s parents, Peter and Niamh, and their family have been campaigning for the sentencing structures to be changed and increased.

Hopeful

Mr Dolan said that he was now hopeful that the legislation, which received its first reading at Stormont this week, will come into law before the end of the current Stormont mandate.

“This is about the sentencing acting as a deterrent for people who know that if they drive at speed, or having taken drugs or alcohol, or are using a mobile phone and cause someone’s death, then they will face tougher and longer sentences,” he said.

“It is an important milestone that this legislation has now been brought before the Assembly. Our hope is that there will be no further hiccups.

“The ultimate aim of what’s happening is to reduce the number of fatalities that occur on the road.”