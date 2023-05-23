Domestic abuse: Almost 150 local children are safeguarded

MORE than 100 children in the Fermanagh and Omagh district have been safeguarded as a result of referrals from the PSNI since the roll-out of a new scheme earlier this year.

Operation Encompass, this week, became fully operational in schools throughout the North.

It is a partnership between the PSNI, Education Authority and other education providers.

If the police attend a domestic abuse call, and children are present, Operation Encompass allows the officers to pass on relevant information to the safeguarding team at the child’s school before 9am the following morning, so that the right support can be put in place.

Figures released by the PSNI show that in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, there are now 83 schools involved in the project.

Also, up until this week, a total of 147 local children were safeguarded as a result of the initiative.

In Mid-Ulster, where there are 76 schools involved, 389 children have been safeguarded, while the figure for Derry City and Strabane is 339 from 89 schools which are participating.

Women’s Aid Federation CEO, Sarah Mason, said it welcomed the final roll-out of the scheme.

“We know from our extensive experience of supporting children, that often the smallest victims of domestic abuse are the biggest. They see it, hear it, feel it and fear it,” she added.

“In the aftermath of a domestic abuse incident, children can be extremely upset, frightened, tired and confused, and teachers need to know and understand the reasons for this.

“Children often tell us that school is their safe place, so it is vital that teachers are aware of, and understand, the situation at home, and the child’s support needs, which must be paramount.”

Michael Kelly, head of service for the Child Protection Support Service at the Education Authority, also welcomed the scheme.

“Sadly, we know that domestic abuse is a common feature in the lives of many children. Feedback from schools to-date indicates that Operation Encompass has been transformational, in terms of teacher’s ability to provide timely and informed support to child victims of domestic violence,” he added.

Detective Superintendent for the PSNI, Lindsay Fisher, said that they responded to 90 domestic abuse calls each day, and that children were often present.

“School is often seen as a ‘safe place’ for a child in these circumstances, and the support and understanding that teachers can provide should never be underestimated.”