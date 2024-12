People in Co Tyrone suffering domestic violence are again being encouraged to reach out for help.

Omagh’s police chief, Superintendent Robert McGowan, has appealed to local victims to seek help and has assured them of the PSNI’s support.

Superintendent McGowan emphasised the heightened risk of domestic abuse during the festive season.

Advertisement

“Too many across Northern Ireland are subjected to domestic abuse and very often people who are being abused feel isolated, vulnerable and frightened and don’t know where to turn.

“It is vital that victims know there is help available and we are reaching out to victims with this message to say please contact us or one of our partner support agencies so that we can help you do so safely.

“We are here to help you and we will robustly investigate all allegations of abuse and fully support you through the criminal justice process.

“Please be assured that you can come forward in confidence and speak to detectives in Public Protection Branch who will treat you with sensitivity and respect.

“Anyone who is suffering from domestic abuse can contact police on the non-emergency 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.

“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past. The number to call is 0808 802 1414.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long recently visited Omagh police station as part of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign to eliminate violence against women.

Advertisement

During her visit, Minister Long praised the dedication of Omagh’s officers and highlighted the increased demand on their services over the holiday period.

“Every 17 minutes, the PSNI receives a call related to domestic abuse. However, traditionally there is a rise in domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period.

“The statistics around domestic and sexual abuse are well-known. But they never cease to shock – and they never should. They are stark and they are unacceptable.”