Dominic signs off after 41 years with North West News Group

THIS week marks the end of an era at North West News Group as Dominic McClements retires after more than 40 years with the company.

Dominic first joined the Ulster Herald as a young reporter in September 1984. Over the following years, he rose through the editorial ranks, becoming editor of the Fermanagh Herald (1995–1999) and later editor of the Ulster Herald and Strabane Chronicle (1999–2001).

He also served as Group Editor before moving into management as General Manager in July 2001, and was appointed Managing Director in 2015.

Advertisement

During his career, Dominic oversaw some of the company’s most transformative moments, including the launch of new titles such as the Tyrone Herald and Gaelic Life, and the landmark redesign of 2001 which also modernised the group’s newspapers and set standards still followed today.

More recently, he has championed the development of the company’s digital presence, including the launch of our WeAreTyrone website in 2021.

Paying tribute, Group Editor Nigel McDonagh, said, “Dominic’s passion for local journalism has influenced me greatly, and I’ll always appreciate the encouragement and opportunities he’s given me over the years.

“His commitment to the communities we serve across the north west has left a lasting mark on this company, and we will always be grateful for his leadership and support. We wish him every happiness in retirement.”