MOURNERS gathered at St Patrick’s Church, Drumquin, on Saturday morning for the Requiem Mass of Arthur ‘Arty’ McLaughlin who tragically passed away following a single vehicle crash on the Dooish Road, Drumquin.

Mr McLaughlin was driving alone on the evening on Monday, July 29 when the accident occurred.

Emergency services attended the scene and provided first aid, however, Mr McLaughlin was then taken to hospital where he tragically died on Wednesday past (August 7) from his injuries.

During the service, Fr Thomas Canning described Mr McLaughlin as a man who had a passion for ‘anything to do with engines’.

“We gather here to mourn the loss of Arty who lived in the parish of Drumquin all his life,” Fr Canning said. “On behalf of all of us, I offer my sympathy to all of his family.

“Having suffered injuries due to an accident on the Dooish Road, we think of those who helped Arty in every way during what must have been an awfully traumatic experience.

“I regret not being present, but I think of those who were present, and those who performed CPR.

“It must have been a very frightening experience for Arty as he lay in hospital, but he had his sister Sheila by his side.

“I was able to visit him shortly after the accident and give him a blessing.”

Fr Canning described Mr McLaughlin as a ‘Drumquin man through-and-through’, and also described his passion for tractors.

“His life was centred around tractors.

“He loved working on tractors, restoring and fixing them – anything to do with engines.

“As we mourn his death, may we continue to trust in the Lord.”

Following the service, Mr McLaughlin’s burial took place in St Patrick’s Churchyard.

Police are currently investigating the incident, and have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact them.