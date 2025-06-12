Double success for Omagh school at prestigious awards event

PUPILS, staff and parents at Omagh Integrated Primary School and Nursery are celebrating this week after a double success at a prestigious awards ceremony in Belfast at the weekend.

The school was crowned ‘Best School in Tyrone’, while much-loved caretaker Richard Thompson took home the ‘Best Caretaker’ honour at the Families First NI Education Awards on Saturday.

Principal Gavin Gallagher praised the achievement, saying, “We are incredibly proud to have secured the Families First Award for Best School in Tyrone, a remarkable achievement that highlights our commitment to inclusive education and community spirit.

Advertisement

“This accolade celebrates the school’s dedication to fostering a nurturing, respectful, and collaborative environment where children from all backgrounds learn together in harmony.

“The award is a testament to the tireless efforts of the staff, and wider school community, who work hand-in-hand to ensure every child feels valued and supported.”

The celebration continued as Mr Thompson, a familiar and friendly face at the school, was recognised for his exceptional contribution behind the scenes.

“Richard’s award is especially meaningful,” Mr Gallagher added.

“He is the heart of the school, and we are delighted to see his hard work, kindness and passion for our school recognised in this way.”

Mr Thompson is well known within the school for his warm personality, dedication, and the vital role he plays in maintaining a positive environment from keeping the grounds immaculate to offering a smile and support to pupils and staff each day.

Reflecting on the school’s success, Mr Gallagher said, “This award marks a proud moment for Omagh Integrated Primary School, reinforcing its role in integrated education and community values.

Advertisement

“The entire school community celebrates this achievement and looks forward to building on this success in the years ahead.”