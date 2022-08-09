Dramatic police chase ends in Strabane

A DRAMATIC police chase which involved multiple patrol cars and a PSNI helicopter, ended in the arrest of a teenager on Tuesday night.

Beginning in Plumbridge at around 8pm, the pursuit only ended on the Curley Hill in Strabane after the teen, who remained in custody yesterday (Wednesday), abandoned his grey-coloured Volkswagen Passat and ran off.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the Passat around the time of the chase, to get in touch.

“Officers from Sperrin North Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the Main Street area of the village (Plumbridge) at around 8pm where they stopped a grey-coloured Volkswagen Passat,” a PSNI spokesperson explained. “Enquiries revealed the same vehicle may have been involved in an incident on Letterkenny Road in Derry earlier in the day. As police were dealing with the incident last night (Tuesday), the driver of the vehicle drove off.

“A police pursuit resulted in the vehicle coming to a stop on Curlyhill Road in Strabane. Officers, with assistance from the police helicopter, subsequently located and detained a 19-year-old-man who had made off from the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and having no driving licence. He remains in custody at this time.”

Speaking after the incident, Sergeant Caldwell said, “This is a great example of proactive policing, involving our District Neighbourhood officers and our Air Support Unit.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1760 of 02/08/22. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/

makeareport/ or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.