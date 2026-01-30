Dungannon man caught drink driving again is a ‘danger to public’

A Dungannon man described as being a ‘danger to the public’ has been granted bail to appeal a jail sentence.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court this week for his third drink-driving offence was John Doyle (68) of Ashbourne Court, Dungannon.

The court heard that on November 18, police received a report from a concerned citizen after Doyle had driven his wife’s vehicle to a local car wash before slumping over the steering wheel in an intoxicated state.

When the concerned citizen approach the vehicle, the defendant reportedly threw a bottle of whiskey at them.

When police arrived at the scene, Doyle was in such an intoxicated state that he did not know who they were.

A breathalyser test showed he was over the drink-driving limit and upon carrying out further checks, officers discovered that Doyle was a disqualified driver, had no insurance, and had taken the vehicle without permission.

When interviewed later by police, the Dungannon man said that he thought he would ‘take a chance’ and take the vehicle in order to ‘do some work’ before purchasing the alcohol.

On Wednesday, District Judge Rafferty told the defendant that some 297 people in the North had been killed or injured as a result of drink drivers since 2017. The judge further asked Doyle why he shouldn’t jail him as it was his third drink driving offence in recent years.

Describing Doyle as a ‘disgrace’ with ‘no capacity to feel shame’, Judge Rafferty noted that he had been before the court for similar offending in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Judge Rafferty went on to say that it was only ‘good fortune’ that the Dungannon man has not killed someone on the road. He also noted that Doyle had treated the court with ‘absolute contempt’ and described him as a ‘danger to the public’.

Doyle was subsequently disqualified from driving for 10 years and sentenced to five months in custody, with Judge Rafferty stating that it was ‘the best he could do’ in order to ‘keep the public safe’.

Following sentencing, Doyle was granted bail at £250 to appeal the sentencing.