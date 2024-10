AN OMAGH man has been banned from driving for two years after crashing his car into a neighbour’s garden while he was drunk.

Owen Fulton (26), from Killybrack Close, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, having pleaded guilty in August.

The case had been adjourned to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that, just before 6am on March 9 this year, police were called to Killybrack Close after reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, officers found Fulton’s red Audi resting on top of a resident’s car, having also damaged two gardens during the early morning crash.

After tracing the wrecked vehicle back to Fulton, police located him at a nearby residence, where he was staying with a family member.

Covered in blood and showing visible signs of injury, Fulton failed a roadside breath test.

He was then brought to Strabane custody suite, where he provided an evidential reading of 43 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, a total of eight micrograms over the legal limit.

Fulton initially denied being the driver that morning, however DNA from the car and CCTV, which showed Fulton fleeing the scene, connected him to the collision.

No previous record

Defence counsel Joe McCann noted that Fulton had no previous record, and since the incident he had abstained from alcohol, seeking help through the Tara Centre in Omagh.

Mr McCann added that Fulton was no longer driving, yet he was still making payment on his Audi, which has since been written off.

From the pre-sentence report, it was noted that Fulton was “apologetic” to the impacted victims and had a “good insight” into the damage caused.

District Judge Magill praised Fulton on his clear record and good employment, adding his sympathy for the problems in the defendant’s life detailed in the report.

But the judge also said that it was a “bad piece of driving”, banning Fulton from driving for two years and imposing a probation order of 18 months.