Drive for Darryl raises more than £17,000

By Alan Rodgers

a.rodgers@ulsterherald.com

MORE than £17,000 has been raised after several hundred tractors and drivers took part in a run in memory of the late Darryl Thompson from Omagh to Beragh and then Garvaghey on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Thompson was killed tragically on the M1 in 2018. An Inquest into his death was completed earlier this year.

Members of his family joined with friends and many others at the special charity event, which took place in aid of the Katie Trust.

Those participating started at the Omagh Mart on the Gillygooley Road before proceeding to Omagh Meats, and then along the B158 to Mr Thompson’s home village of Beragh. While there, the queue of tractors, lorries and other vehicles stopped in tribute close to the graveyard where Darryl was laid to rest. By the time the lead vehicles moved on from there, the last of those involved in the cavalcade were still at Doogary, six miles away.

A special tribute also took place close to the Thompson home, where some of the drivers took part in manouveres at what’s know to his friends as ‘Darryl’s Y’ before moving on the last leg of the journey to Canavan’s of Garvaghey.

“We are really delighted by the great response to the Drive for Darryl on Sunday, and the amount of money raised has been absolutely brilliant,” Darryl’s mother, Edwina Thompson-Clarke said.

“Donations are still being made and we will remain open for donations for a number of weeks to come. The tributes to Darryl at a number of locations along the route, including at Main Street in Beragh were very poignant and a great way to remember him.”

Mrs Thompson-Clarke has thanked all those who were involved in organising the event, which occurred just as Darryl would have been celebrating his 30th birthday.

All proceeds from the event are going towards the Katie Trust, which is working with families, including Darryl’s to uncover the truth about what happened to their loved ones.