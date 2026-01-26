‘Drive for Darryl’ event to mark Beragh man’s 30th birthday

A SPECIAL ‘Drive for Darryl’ charity event is due to take place on Sunday, February 8, what would have been Darryl Thompson’s 30th birthday.

Darryl was killed on the M1 motorway between Coalisland and Dungannon in November 2018.

The commemorative drive comes just weeks after inquest findings into his death were delivered at Belfast Coroner’s Court.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Katie Trust, which has supported the Thompson family in recent years.

A large turnout of vehicles is expected.

Darryl, who was 22 when he died, worked as a digger driver and had a lifelong passion for tractors and machinery.

The event will begin at Omagh Mart, with registration from 11.30am and the drive setting off at 1pm.

Participants will then travel to Canavan’s of Garvaghey, where music will be provided by Stefan Walker, along with a raffle.

Entry to the drive is £20, and organisers hope it will serve as a fitting tribute to Darryl’s life.

The Katie Trust has assisted the Thompson family, including with some of the financial costs associated with the inquest.

“I don’t think any parent should have to pay to find out what happened to their child – absolutely not,” Darryl’s mother, Edwina, said.

“I was very lucky to have Darryl as my son for those short 22 years.

“I was very happy to get to be his mummy, it was one of the best times of my life.”

The Katie Trust supports bereaved families across Ireland, the UK and beyond, helping them seek truth, transparency and, where necessary, justice following the death of a loved one.