Driver fined after filming crash scene on phone

A MAN who stopped to filming a road traffic collision was charged with using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Mark Nugent (39) of Ardowen, Craigavon, appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Nugent had been driving on the Doogery Road in Omagh at 2.35pm on April 5 when he stopped beside a road traffic collision in his work van.

Using his mobile phone, he recorded the scene of the crash.

The court heard that Nugent was trying to make a ‘good turn’ by warning other motorists of the incident.

The police cautioned him at the scene for using the mobile phone whilst driving.

Nugent subsequently wrote a letter of apology to the emergency services who attended the scene. He received a £150 fine along with the six penalty points.