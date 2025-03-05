This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Driver injured in one-vehicle collision in Dromore

  • 5 March 2025
Driver injured in one-vehicle collision in Dromore
A police photo of Monday's crash scene.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 5 March 2025
Emergency services dealt with a serious road crash in Dromore on Monday.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

Ambulance and police crews quickly arrived on the scene and treated the driver of the vehicle.

A request was made for the NI Air Ambulance to send a team to the scene of the crash.

An Air Ambulance crew arrived a short time later and after assessing the extent of the driver’s injuries, the injured person was taken to hospital by ambulance.

There are no further details at present about the extent of the driver’s injuries.

