AN Omagh motorist has been banned from driving for 18 months after ramming a police car.

Cameron Black (23) of Fecarry Road was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court last Tuesday.

The court heard that, at 2am on February 5, a police patrol on the Brookmount Road suspected a white Audi A4 was speeding.

They signalled for the Audi to stop, but the car sped up and drove off, with the police beginning a pursuit.

After a chase which led the vehicles through Clanabogan, the Audi crashed through a residential fence and into a clothes line.

The Audi turned and rammed into the side of the police car, leaving an officer with minor neck injuries.

After colliding with the police car, which was left disabled, the Audi sped off before being found by another patrol car in the area.

The pursuit continued, before the Audi stopped, and the two men in the vehicle ran to hide in a nearby field before being located and arrested by police.

Black was interviewed and admitted to being the driver.

Defence solicitor, Michael Fahy, informed the court that Black had received a farming employment opportunity in New Mexico, USA, starting on July 2.

Mr Fahy noted the ‘serious’ and ‘poor’ incident, however he added that the defendant had a strong work ethic, and said he doesn’t think Black will be before the court again.

Considering the new employment, Deputy District Judge Ted Magill decided not to impose a suspended custodial sentence, as it may hamper the defendant’s new job.

Citing Black’s limited criminal record, the judge disqualified Black from driving for 18 months and imposed £650 worth of fines, adding an additional £200 in compensation for the injured officer.