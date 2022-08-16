Driving to yoga at 100 mph

A DUNGANNON woman drove at 100 miles-per-hour on the motorway to get to a yoga class.

Caroline Mary McKenna (58) of Kindrum admitted the speeding offence of the morning of October 30 last year, when she appeared before the Magistrates Court. The speed limit for the M1 is 70 mph. She had six penalty points endorsed on her driving licence and was fined £225.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said she was going to yoga to get some relief from physical pain. He added it was a clear road when she committed the offence.

Mr Faloon also stated that McKenna needs her licence as she cares for her father. He acknowledged that the speed was high and asked that she would not be disqualified.

Imposing the penalty points and fine, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said, “It is an unacceptable speed. None of us are trained to drive at that speed.” The judge also took into account her previously clear record and caring role for her father.