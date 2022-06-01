Dromore home frightened when stone smashed window

FOLLOWING a report of criminal damage caused to a house in Dromore, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police have said that shortly before 7.50pm on Friday May 27, it was reported that the front window of a property in the Fairview Gardens area was smashed with a stone.

The occupants were inside at the time of the incident, but, thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 1773 of 27/05/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.