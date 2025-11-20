Dromore pupils given chance to look at their career prospects

ST John’s College in Dromore hosted a highly-successful Employer Insight Day as part of its Key Stage 4 careers programme.

Organised by the school’s Head of Careers, Mrs Murphy, the event brought together a wide range of local and national employers, giving pupils the opportunity to engage directly with professionals from a variety of sectors.

The aim was to help pupils explore future pathways, understand the skills and qualities valued in the workplace and make informed choices about their next steps in education, training, and employment.

A school spokesperson said, “Events like this are a vital part of high-quality teaching and learning at St John’s, ensuring our pupils have access to up-to-date, relevant information that broadens their horizons and raises aspirations.

“We were delighted to welcome so many businesses who gave their time and expertise to support our pupils, helping them see what’s possible and inspiring them to believe in their potential.”

Those who took part in the event included Euro Auctions, Western Health Trust, Fane Valley, Brian Keys Tractors, Lueur Hair and Beauty, Dromore, Terex, SeverField, Revolution Training and Fitness, Corrys Chemist, Mannok, O’Neill Electrics, South West College, CAFRE, the Now Group, MFC, Spires Art, Omagh, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Careers Service, Omagh, and John Edgar, president of Omagh Chamber of Commerce.