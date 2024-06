RUNNERS from throughout West Tyrone will be converging on Dromore later this summer as the town hosts its first 10k and 5k Fun Run and Walk in five years.

Organisers have been working hard during recent months to put the preparations for the event in place. Registration is currently open and organisers say they are delighted with the interest already within the local community and further afield.

“We’re delighted to be back in the running calendar after a five-year absence,” a spokesperson said.

“It will be great to welcome both old and new faces to Dromore for the event, which has always been much-loved and has helped create a great atmosphere in the town.”

The run will take place on Saturday, August 17 at 10.30am and has a very special starting point below the historic clock tower in the heart of the town.

“The route hasn’t changed from previous years, and will hopefully be familiar to most people. The buzz and sense of excitement within the town was always great and we’re hoping that this will again be the case in August when the fun run and walk returns to the streets and roads of the area.

“We look forward to bringing this event back with a bang, thanks to our main sponsor McDermott’s Pharmacy. There will be generous cash prizes for age and gender categories. It’s sure to be a great day out with lots happening in the town.”

Car parking will be available adjacent to the start line and various locations throughout the town. Toilets will also be available close to the the starting line.

Further information on the event can be obtained on social media or by contacting any of the organising committee.