Dromore schools accepting new pupils next term and not closing

TWO rural primary schools in the Dromore area will not be closing their doors for the last time this week.

A story in today’s UlsterHerald incorrectly stated the both Drumlish and Tummery primary schools were to close this week, with the pupils from each moving to St Dympna’s Primary School in Dromore.

However, we have been asked to clarify that Tummery and Drumlish are not closing and will be accepting new pupils in September.

While the Education Authority (EA) recently published a development proposal to close both Tummery and Drumlish on August 31, 2025, no definite decision has been made on the future of either school.

The UlsterHerald would like to apologise for the error and we are happy to publish a clarification.