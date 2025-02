A YOUNG Dromore student is proving that university isn’t the only path to success, as she trades textbooks for trowels in a promising career in construction.

Erin Moore was preparing for university while studying her A-Levels when she realised the academic route wasn’t for her. With a strong interest in the trades, she decided to pursue a hands-on career instead.

Determined to gain real-world skills and experience, Erin enrolled in an apprenticeship in brickwork at South West College (SWC) in Omagh. Her training combines classroom learning with practical on-site experience, allowing her to earn while she learns.

“I never really considered university because I was always drawn to the trades,” Erin said.

“I liked the idea of brickwork, so I tried work experience and loved it. Then, I attended an open evening at SWC, where I got to see the facilities and speak with tutors about different trades. That’s when I decided to go for it.”

Now working with Greystone as part of her apprenticeship, Erin spends four days on-site and one day at college, a balance she finds both enjoyable and rewarding.

“You’re not just stuck in a classroom all the time, which makes it so much more engaging,” she said.

“Settling in was easy – college is different from school, and everyone is so supportive. As a woman in the trades, I’ve always felt included and encouraged.”

For Erin, the benefits of an apprenticeship go beyond practical skills.

“I’m gaining qualifications while earning a wage, and I won’t have any student debt. The facilities are excellent, and the tutors are always there to help.”

Encouraging others to consider apprenticeships, Erin said, “University isn’t the only option. If you prefer a hands-on career, don’t be afraid to go for it. You’ll gain valuable skills that can take you anywhere in the world.”

Erin’s journey is a testament to the growing appeal of apprenticeships, offering young people a direct route into rewarding and well-paid careers in the trades.