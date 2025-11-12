Drop in parking fees aims to help Dungannon’s Christmas trade

CAR parking fees in Dungannon are being drastically reduced in the run-up to Christmas.

Pay and display car parks managed by Mid Ulster District Council will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours from Saturday, November 22 to Saturday, January 3.

These car parks are Castlehill, Scotch Street North, Perry Street West and Anne Street.

Normal parking charges will apply after the 3 hours.

A similar promotion will be run by the council in Magherafelt.

Off street car parking in Cookstown town centre is free of charge.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Frances Burton, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year.

“This initiative is all about supporting our town centres, encouraging people to shop local, dine local, and experience all that our vibrant towns have to offer during this busy Christmas period.

“It’s a great way to back our local businesses and make it easier for everyone to enjoy what makes Mid Ulster such a fantastic place to live, work and visit.”