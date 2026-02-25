Ballygawley drugs bust may be linked to Lithuanian crime gang

A MAN accused of having drugs in his car in Ballygawley may be linked to a Lithuanian crime gang, a court has been told.

Satas Edgaras (25) of Avondale North Road, Southport, was yesterday remanded in custody following an overnight charge.

He was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply and driving without insurance or a licence.

The allegations stem from a traffic stop on February 21 in Chapel Close Ballygawley. Police pulled over the defendant after the car showed to not have insurance.

Upon speaking to the driver the officers noted him to be agitated and nervous, and noted a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

The officers then searched the car and in the boot was numerous boxes of household goods, sealed with brown tape. Further examination found multiple bags of cannabis packed into the decoy boxes – totalling 14 kilograms.

Edgaras was arrested and charged to court.

A police detective said that bail would be strongly opposed, stating that the 25-year-old had no family connections or employment in the North.

The detective added that they believed Edgaras to be part of an organised crime gang and that said gang may seek to retrieve the lost value of the drugs from the defendant following the seizure.

Defence counsel Ciaran Roddy said however that the defendant’s wife and children were in the North and that he had no previous criminal record.

He added that the issue of the alleged gang trying to find the defendant ‘is its own speculative issue’ and argued that bail could be managed with conditions.

District judge Alana McSorley said due to Edgaras’ alleged role in the gang rose fears of further offences and potential flight from the jurisdiction.

She refused bail and adjourned the case to March 11, prompting an emotional outburst from the defendant following his remand into custody.