Drugs worth £1.4m seized during huge operation in Strabane

POLICE say they have dismantled what is being described as ‘one of the biggest suspected cannabis operations in the North West in recent years’.

This follows a planned search operation in the Strabane area, during which suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1.4 million have been seized, with searches still ongoing, said a PSNI spokesperson.

Paraphernalia connected to drugs cultivation and supply has also been seized.

The operation earlier today was led by detectives from Organised Crime Branch who are investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA.

Two arrests have been made and both people remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Pyper from Organised Crime Branch said: “We have dismantled a large, sophisticated suspected cannabis operation with row after row of suspected cannabis plants that filled two floors of the building.

“Our appeal is to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity in your area, call us on the non-emergency number 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities, we have seen that far too often.

“We have also seen how large-scale drug operations are linked to organised crime gangs who will do anything to make money with no care for the harm they cause in our communities.

“This has been a significant operation and reflects the Police Service’s commitment to targeting drugs supply in Northern Ireland.”