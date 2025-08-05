Drugs worth £12,000 found during house searches in Cookstown

POLICE have seized drugs with an estimated street value of £12,000 in Cookstown.

The drugs were found during searches of three houses in the town yesterday.

A police spokesperson said the drugs were of the Class A, Class B and Class C categories.

Advertisement

“One individual has been arrested, another has been cautioned and enquiries continue,” the spokesperson added.

“We continue to pro-actively remove harmful drugs from your communities, targeting those who seek to profit from the harm they cause.

“Help us to remove these drugs from our community – call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to report anonymously.

“Thank you for your continued support,” added the PSNI spokesperson.