Drugs worth £130k seized after cannabis factory busted in Omagh

POLICE believe drugs seized at a house in Omagh at the weekend had an estimated street value of £130,000.

The drugs were part of a cannabis factory found at a house at Dunmullan Road on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Malone said: “We received a report at around 2.40pm on Saturday afternoon of recent suspicious activity at a house in the Dunmullan Road area of the town.

“Officers attended and subsequently carried out a search of the house, uncovering a large number of cannabis plants in the attic, along with herbal cannabis with a total overall approximate street value of £130,000.

“No arrests have been made at this time but our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has information which could be of assistance to our enquiries to contact our non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 904 28/02/26.

“Alternatively, you can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”