Drugs worth £25,000 seized during operation in Tyrone village

DRUGS with an estimated street value of £25,000 were seized by police in Magheramason last night.

Two men and a woman were also arrested during the operation in the Tyrone village.

Local Policing Team officers on patrol in the Victoria Road were alerted to a vehicle, which was overtaking cars. They activated their sirens and blue lights for the driver to stop. The vehicle did stop in Maghermason.

Upon approaching the vehicle police noted a strong smell of suspected cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Following this they subsequently seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs, being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug and driving without due care and attention.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug.

A 19-year-old women was arrested on suspicion of a possession of a Class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug.

A police spokesperson said all three remain in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Moore said: “The suspected drugs seizure and arrests made last night were as a result of combined efforts involving Local Policing Team and District Support Team officers.

“We want to assure you, that every day, here in Derry City & Strabane, and with colleagues from across the Police Service, we are working to tackle the illicit supply or use of drugs. They cause misery in our communities – we have seen that far too often.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug-related activity to contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

“Your information could make a difference.”