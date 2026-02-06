Advertisement

Drugs worth £25,000 seized during operation in Tyrone village

  • 6 February 2026
Drugs worth £25,000 seized during operation in Tyrone village
File photo.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 February 2026
1 minute read

DRUGS with an estimated street value of £25,000 were seized by police in Magheramason last night.

Two men and a woman were also arrested during the operation in the Tyrone village.

Local Policing Team officers on patrol in the Victoria Road were alerted to a vehicle, which was overtaking cars. They activated their sirens and blue lights for the driver to stop. The vehicle did stop in Maghermason.

Upon approaching the vehicle police noted a strong smell of suspected cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Following this they subsequently seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs, being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug and driving without due care and attention.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug.

A 19-year-old women was arrested on suspicion of a possession of a Class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug.

A police spokesperson said all three remain in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Moore said: “The suspected drugs seizure and arrests made last night were as a result of combined efforts involving Local Policing Team and District Support Team officers.

“We want to assure you, that every day, here in Derry City & Strabane, and with colleagues from across the Police Service, we are working to tackle the illicit supply or use of drugs. They cause misery in our communities – we have seen that far too often.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug-related activity to contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

“Your information could make a difference.”

 

Related posts:

Police want to speak to motorist after bike hit by car in Gortin Omagh publicans say rates hike ‘will close pubs and cost jobs’ The gruesome story of the serial killer from a Tyrone village
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY