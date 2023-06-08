Drugs worth £250,000 seized in Omagh

DRUGS with an estimated value of £250,000 have been seized in Omagh, following a number of searches yesterday (Wednesday).

Suspected class A and class B substances, the drugs (pictured) were discovered after police searched a number of properties in the town.

Two men aged 23 and 24, arrested in connection with a number of offences, including intent to supply, were this morning released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said, “The searches were part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, and were conducted across various locations in Northern Ireland.

“As a result, suspected Class A and Class B drugs with an estimated value of £250,000 were seized.

“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The Organised Crime Unit remains committed to tackling all funding streams that help line the pockets of these groups. As always, we rely on the local community to help us. You can provide information by calling us directly in confidence on 101, or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”