Drugs worth £80,000 seized during operations in Tyrone

Police in Mid Ulster seized drugs worth over £80,000 during targeted Day of Action in Cookstown and Stewartstown on Friday.

The Class A and B substances ,including suspected cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis, were discovered during co-ordinated proactive searches at multiple properties in the Cookstown and Stewartstown areas. The operation was led by local District Support Team (DST) officers, with support from Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams.

Six people were also arrested on suspicion of a range of offences.

DST Sergeant Delaney said, “Disrupting and dismantling criminal groups involved in the supply of drugs in Mid Ulster remains one of our district’s top priorities. Illegal drug supply directly funds organised crime, drives violence, and increases exploitation within our communities.

“The positive outcomes from this Day of Action, the first of many, demonstrate that when we have the right information, we can take decisive action to protect our communities from the harms caused by drugs.“We want to make our communities a hostile environment for those involved in the drugs trade. The message from this operation is clear: there is no safe place for you in Mid Ulster.

“Anyone with information regarding drug dealing or supply can contact local police on 101, or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Reports can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The help and assistance of the public is crucial in tackling drug supply and removing dangerous drugs from our streets.”