Drumquin man died after being struck by lorry near Omagh

POLICE have released more details about the collision near Omagh yesterday in which a man was killed.

Cameron Donnelly died after being struck by a lorry in the Donaghanie Road area of the town shortly after 10.20am.

Many tributes have been paid to the young Drumquin man, who was working in the area when he was hit by the lorry.

Chief Inspector Simpson, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Shortly after 10.20am, police received a report of a collision involving a lorry and an industrial worker in the Donaghanie Road area of the town.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive were also in attendance.

“The Donaghanie Road remains closed this evening, and is expected to remain closed overnight.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 410 of 02/02/26.”

In a post on its Facebook page, a spokesperson for Drumquin GAA club said they wished to express its deepest sympathy to Mr Donnelly’s family and friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Donnelly and Patterson families at this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who are grieving this devastating loss.

“As a mark of respect, all club activities will be suspended until further notice.

“We ask the Drumquin GAA community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect their privacy as they mourn.”

A spokesperson for Drumquin United Football Club, for whom Cameron played, also offered their condolences to his family.

“Our prayers are with Cameron’s mum Brona, dad Dermot, brother Jake, sister Darcy-Leigh and the wider Donnelly and Patterson families at this difficult time. Rest in Peace Cameron.”