Drumquin man killed in road collision near Omagh this morning

A young Drumquin man was killed this morning in a collision on the outskirts of Omagh.

The victim has been named locally as Cameron Donnelly, who is believed to have been hit by a vehicle at Donaghanie Road this morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and the area was cordoned off by police.

However, the tragic news of Mr Donnelly’s death emerged this afternoon.

In a post on its Facebook page, a spokesperson for Drumquin GAA club said they wished to express its deepest sympathy to Mr Donnelly’s family and friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Donnelly and Patterson families at this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who are grieving this devastating loss.

“As a mark of respect, all club activities will be suspended until further notice.

“We ask the Drumquin GAA community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect their privacy as they mourn.”

A post on the popular Drumquin Through the Years Facebook page said it was with ‘great and profound sadness’ that they had learned of the local man’s death.

“We, as a community at home and abroad, extend our sympathies to Cameron’s Mummy and Daddy Brona and Dermott, Cameron’s brother Jake and sister Darcy-Leigh as well as the extended Donnelly and Patterson Family circle at this difficult time.

“The Donnelly family have asked for their home to remain private at this time, as they begin to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.”