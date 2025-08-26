Drumquin man’s ashes to be brought home from US for burial

THE ashes of a Co Tyrone man who lived in the US are being brought home to be buried with his parents and sister.

Rory O’Kane died in New York in March this year at the age of 60.

His ashes are being brought home to his native Drumquin next month where he will buried beside his parents, Pat and Una, and sister Sinead on his birthday, September 10.

Many tributes were paid to the local man, who had two daughters and one son, following his death earlier this year.

“Throughout his life, Rory was known for his unwavering kindness, infectious sense of humor, and his devotion to making those around him happy,” said a tribute on the Legacy.com website.

“Whether it was with a well-timed joke, a reassuring word, or simply his easygoing presence, he had a rare gift for lifting spirits and making people feel at ease.

“His laughter was contagious, his heart was open to all, and he never hesitated to lend a helping hand when someone needed it.

“To those who knew him, Rory was more than a friend or neighbor, he was a source of light, laughter, and support. He had a way of making even the smallest moments special.”

As well as his daughters, Claire and Maura, and son John, Rory is also survived by his partner Mairead Moore, sister Monica and brother Gerard.