Drumragh College to close on Monday due to weather

DRUMRAGH Integrated College will be closed tomorrow due to the hazardous snowy weather, the school has confirmed.

The Omagh school say the decision has been taken for safety reasons.

“Given the current travel difficulties posed by this ongoing period of snow and freezing road conditions, please note the following weather‑related calendar changes,” the school said. “On Monday, January 5, the College is closed to students.

“Meanwhile Monday, April 13 is now a normal school day, replacing the planned staff training day.

“These changes ensure safe travel and protect valuable learning time. Thank you for your support.”