Drumragh pays glowing tribute to Club President Eugene Duffy

DRUMRAGH SARSFIELDS have paid a glowing tribute to Eugene Duffy, their beloved Club President for whom no task was too big or too small.

A native of Garrison in Fermanagh, Eugene became a loyal and ardent member of Drumragh Sarsfields when his family moved to Sperrin Park in the early 1970s.

Through both his work as a food catering supplier and involvement in sport, Eugene travelled far and wide and was fondly known to everyone as “Duff.”

Advertisement

The embodiment of sociality, Eugene served Drumragh in every role – as a player, official, referee and most proudly as Club President.

Remarkably, he played his final match for the Drumragh Reserves team at the age of 53.

He later embraced the role of Club President, attending every function imaginable and having his photograph taken, and his proudest day was welcoming An Uachtaran na hEireann Michael D Higgins to officially open Clanabogan Park in May 2018.

In a statement confirming his death at the age of 87, the Drumragh club expressed its ‘deep regret’ at his sad passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his beloved wife, Margaret, his children Helena, Charles, Damian, Michael, and Claire, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the wider Duffy family.

“The members of Drumragh, young and old, will forever cherish their fond memories of Eugene.

“Eugene’s devotion extended beyond the club, as he faithfully supported both Fermanagh and Tyrone, the two counties with which he had a deep connection.

Advertisement

“Duff was omnipresent at Clanabogan. There shall be a seat kept for him, as his presence will be sorely missed. Ar dheis De ar a anam dilis.”

Eugene’s funeral will take place tomorrow at 10am in Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh.