Drunk teenager caused multiple vehicle collisions in Strabane

A TEENAGER who caused multiple collisions while driving his ex-girlfriend’s car on Valentine’s Day was on a ‘24-hour alcohol binge’, Strabane Magistrates Court has heard.

Kyran Gilloway (19), of Ballycolman Estate, Strabane, was handed a combination order of 100 hours of community service and 18 months’ probation, along with a three-year driving ban.

Gilloway appeared before the court to be sentenced on a series of charges, including driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified, two counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, driving without insurance and theft.

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service told the court that on the evening of February 14, Gilloway had taken his ex-partner’s car along with £90 in cash.

He then drove the vehicle around the Strabane area while over the legal alcohol limit.

During the incident, Gilloway failed to stop for police and was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the Iona Villas area.

He was later found in the driver’s seat of the car and taken into custody.

At the time, he was already disqualified from driving.

Defence solicitor told the court that Gilloway had been on a ‘24-hour alcohol binge’ at the time and was ‘remorseful’ for his actions.

He added that alcohol misuse was a major factor in the offences and that his client had not consumed alcohol since February.

In addition to the combination order and driving ban, Gilloway was ordered to repay the £90 he stole from the injured party.