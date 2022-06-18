Dungannon club’s despair at loss of ‘unique talent’

By Alan Rodgers

THE Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh club has expressed its ‘despair and devastation’ at the sudden death of Damian Casey.

Mr Casey, 29, had been a key member of the club’s teams for more than a decade at both underage and senior level.

In a statement from the committee, officers, teammates and members, the Eoghan Ruadh club said their thoughts are with the Casey family at this time.

“Our thoughts at this time are with his heartbroken father & mother Séan and Susan, his sisters Louise and Catherine and the wider Casey family circle,” they said.

“No amount of words can express fully the depth of their and our despair at this awful time, nor can any amount of words fully capture what Damian meant to his family, his club Eoghan Ruadh and GAA in Tyrone and beyond.

“Quite simply he was a unique talent, but above all that, a truly wonderful son, brother, teammate, friend and leader.

“For one so talented, he was blessed with a modesty beyond belief. Accolades were bestowed on him for his achievements on hurling fields across Ireland and though acknowledged quietly and privately, they never changed the modest, team focussed, club focussed lad who first walked into our club over two decades ago.”