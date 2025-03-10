Dungannon farmer convicted of animal neglect and cruelty

A TYRONE farmer has been banned from keeping animals for eight years after being convicted of multiple offences under animal welfare laws.

Ian Boyd (56), of Pomeroy Road, Dungannon was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates Court of six charges in relation to offences under the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and two charges under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2015.

Boyd was charged with four counts of failure to ensure the needs of an animals were met, two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, failing to comply with an animal by-product requirement and failing to dispose of an animal carcass.

The case was brought to the attention of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) after a complaint from a member of the public.

DAERA officers visited the premises on numerous occasions between February 7, 2023 and August 30, 2023.

During these inspections, the officers noted that animals were in poor condition, and some animals were ill or injured, as well as not having sufficient feed or water.

Two animals were euthanised by the DAERA veterinary officer present as, in his veterinary opinion, they were suffering unnecessarily.

The officer also discovered the decayed carcass of one bovine animal, which was not disposed properly, as required by the animal by-product regulations.

The defendant pleaded guilty and received a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, on the unnecessary suffering charges.

He was also disqualified from keeping, owning, participating in keeping animals, being party to an arrangement under which animals are kept, from transporting and arranging transport of all animals for eight years and was fined £500 plus £15 offender levy.

Boyd also received a concurrent three-month prison term, suspended for two years, for the failure to ensure the needs of animals were met and the disposal of animal carcass charges.