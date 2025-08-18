Dungannon firm secures new £8m investment package

A DUNGANNON manufacturing firm is gearing up for major growth after securing support from Invest NI as part of an £8 million investment programme for Mid Ulster businesses.

FCC Fabrications, which designs and manufactures bespoke steel cabins and enclosures, is among 179 local companies to benefit from the funding between April 2024 and April 2025.

The scheme is forecast to generate over £55 million in economic activity and create more than 450 new jobs across the district.

For FCC, the backing has already paid dividends, driving sales into new markets in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

Managing director Conor McVeigh said the investment is enabling the company to boost production capacity and grow its team.

“We’ve been able to recruit more fabricators to meet demand for our bespoke units, and now we’re appointing a Business Development Manager to help grow our online presence and strengthen sales in existing markets,” he explained.

The wider programme is supporting 283 growth projects, including 67 green initiatives aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. Twenty companies are also receiving help to begin exporting for the first time. Key sectors benefiting include advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, financial services and agri-food.

Ethna McNamee, Western Regional Manager at Invest NI, said the funding is unlocking the potential of ambitious local firms.

“The Mid Ulster area is home to a strong base of SMEs in advanced manufacturing, engineering and agri-food.

“These investments will increase production capacity, open new export markets and create more opportunities for local people,” she said.

The new jobs expected will include engineers, fabricators, machine operatives, managerial and professional roles.

Invest NI will host a Regional Business Advice Clinic at Cookstown Enterprise Centre this Wednesday (August 20) from 10am to 12 noon to showcase the full range of support on offer.