Police have confirmed a house fire in Dungannon last night was started deliberately.

Four people rescued from the fire at Cunninghams Lane remain in hospital.

A 70-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are in a critical condition, while two children, aged seven and ten, are both in a stable condition.

Advertisement

Eight police officers involved in the rescue operation were also treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

A 21-year-old man rescued from the roof of the house last night has been arrested and is being questioned about the suspected arson attack.

Speaking at a press conference a short time ago, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said his thoughts were with the four people who remain in hospital.

“Local policing officers responded to a report that children were trapped in a house in Cunninghams Lane, Dungannon just after 8.30pm yesterday evening.

“Police were the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene and on arrival, the house was well alight.

“Officers obtained two ladders from neighbouring properties and were able to rescue an unresponsive 70-year-old woman and a young child from the rear of the property.

“A number of the officers then entered the house and brought a second child, and a 37-year-old man to safety.

Advertisement

“The adults remain in a critical condition in hospital today, while the children, thankfully, as we understand are presenting in a stable condition.”

DCC Singleton confirmed the fire was started deliberately.

“It’s hard to comprehend the mindless cruelty of this act, and the panic and fear caused to those in the home.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody at this time.

“Eight officers from the Local Policing Team in Dungannon, two sergeants and six constables, were taken to hospital after the fire, including one officer who collapsed after rescuing one of the children from the property.

“I am extremely thankful that our colleagues were released in the early hours of this morning following treatment, although they are still suffering the after effects of smoke inhalation and will be absent from work as a result.

“I want to acknowledge the bravery of our police officers, whose only focus when entering the burning building was the safety of those inside.

“They exemplify the qualities we know are held by so many of our colleagues – courage, selflessness and a focus on our community.

“I also want to thank our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, alongside the residents of Cunninghams Lane, for their support.”

The scene of last night’s fire remains cordoned off.

“We thank the local community for their ongoing patience and co-operation,” said DCC Singleton.

“I am aware that videos and photographs of the fire and events surrounding it are circulating on social media.

“We would ask that people be mindful of the victims of this despicable attack, and refrain from sharing this footage. Instead, we would ask that anyone with information contact us on 101, quoting reference 1668 of 03/02/25.”