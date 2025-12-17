Dungannon man accused of involvement in £46,500 fraud case

A DUNGANNON man accused of dishonestly receiving a payment of £46,500 appeared before the town’s magistrates court today.

Wilam Alan Neill (51), who has an address at Drumreagh Crescent in the town, faces charges of fraud by false representation and acquiring criminal property.

The charges date back to October 8, 2018, when Neill is accused of dishonestly making false representations by email that a payment of £46,500 was due to him, which he received on the same day.

He appeared before the local court today for a short preliminary enquiry, during which he said he understood the charges against him but did not submit any verbal or written evidence.

The Public Prosecution Service said there was a prima facie case against Neill.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Dungannon Crown Court on January 27.