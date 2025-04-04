Dungannon man appears in court charged with murdering Adam Krzan

A DUNGANNON man appeared in court today charged with the murder of Adam Krzan and was remanded in custody.

Ryan Kerr, 33, Derrylattinee Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary.

Kerr was connected to the charges and was remanded in custody. No bail application was made.

He will appear before Dungannnon court via video-link on May 2.

Adam Krzan, 71, was found with serious injuries at a flat in Corrainey Park after an incident on February 27.

A number of items, including a vehicle, were seized by police during searches in Dungannon yesterday.

A second 34-year-old man, Michael Ennis, whose address was given as Cloneen, Dungannon, also appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court today charged with assisting an offender, two charges of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

During a short bail hearing, it was revealed that police had CCTV evidence of a vehicle which they believe to be owned by Ennis at the scene of the murder on February 27.

They also said they have records of ‘significant contact’ between Ennis and Kerr after he claimed not knowing Kerr on two separate occasions when spoken to by the PSNI on March 5 and 27 of this year.

Ennis claimed that he only knew Kerr by his initials ‘RPK’ and that they would meet for ‘gay sex’.

He was remanded in custody due to the possibility he may be a flight risk.

An officer in court said that Ennis had a flight booked to travel to Tenerife on Monday. Ennis’s defence said the flight was a holiday and he was due back in the North after seven days.

He will appear before video link on May 2 at Dungannon Magistrates Court.