Dungannon man charged after police chase through Coalisland

A DUNGANNON man has been remanded in custody following a high-speed police chase in Coalisland that left two officers injured.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court today (Friday) was Thaddeus Gerard McLernon (36), of Bramley Meadows.

The court heard that police were on patrol in the Moor Road area of Coalisland yesterday when they attempted to stop McLernon after his vehicle was flagged up as uninsured.

Advertisement

Instead of complying, McLernon sped off, narrowly avoiding collisions with other vehicles – including a tractor – and at one point reverse-rammed a police car.

During the pursuit, McLernon, who was later found to be unfit to drive due to drink or drugs, rammed another police vehicle head-on, injuring two officers.

The chase only ended when he drove onto the pitch of a local GAA club and fled on foot. Police later apprehended him nearby.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested.

She was allegedly driving a second vehicle, with a seven-month-old child on board and attempted to block the pursuit.

She is due in court on October 22 to face multiple charges including dangerous driving and cruelty to children.

In court today, it was revealed McLernon has 54 previous convictions, including repeated breaches of driving bans and bail orders.

Advertisement

District Judge Rafferty described him as a ‘risk to the public’ and highlighted his disregard for court orders.

McLernon was remanded in custody and is due to appear again via videolink on October 29.

Police have also engaged with local GAA club officials regarding damage caused to the pitch during the pursuit.