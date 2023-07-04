Dungannon man granted bail accused of assault and criminal damage

A DUNGANNON man with a string of bail breaches has been granted bail.

Francis Devine, 31, of Castle Hill, Dungannon, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court via videolink from Dungannon custody suite.

He had been out on bail awaiting to hear charges of common assault, criminal damage and breaches of non-molestation and restraining orders respectively.

Police told the Court that on July 1 at 6.40pm, police officers observed Devine in the area of Ferry Road, Dungannon in possession of alcohol.

When they approached Devine, they smelled alcohol on him and found him to be slurring his words – all of which was a breach of his bail conditions.

It was disclosed to the Court that Devine has a criminal record of 95 previous convictions and 23 breaches of bail – nine of which were alcohol-related.

Defending solicitor, Catríona Keenan, told the Court that her client is an alcoholic who has started a new job that will hopefully help wean him off his alcoholism.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy granted bail to Devine but removed the alcohol condition. A curfew between 9pm to 7am was also imposed.

The case was adjourned to Dungannon Magistrates Court until July 5.