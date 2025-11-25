Dungannon man injured in crash owes so much to air ambulance team

A DUNGANNON man badly injured in a road crash said his story ‘could have ended very differently’ had it not been for an air ambulance 999 team.

Tom Hadden was at work driving a bin lorry, the same as he had done for 35 years, on November 9. 2017, when the lorry was involved in a crash.

After the impact, all Tom remembers is his colleague Nigel getting out of the lorry and calling for help, which arrived in minutes.

Nigel also called Tom’s wife Carol who recalls hearing Tom’s screams of pain in the background and she immediately rushed to his side.

When the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) arrived, Tom was in a great deal of pain as he had sustained a multiple crushing injury to his right leg so they worked to help ease this by providing sedation and advanced pain management for extraction.

Once free from the vehicle, he was then flown by the air ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital and rushed into surgery.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Air Ambulance — the swift intervention from the medical team quite literally changed the course of my life,” said Tom.

“I also want to honour the dedication of every medical professional who has helped me along the way. Without their combined care, my story could have ended very differently.”

Air Ambulance NI expects to be tasked over 60 times this December alone, delivering pre-hospital critical care at the scene of serious incidents across our province.

The HEMS is called out twice a day on average, bringing a consultant and paramedic directly to those who are critically ill or injured.

Flying at 180mph, they provide emergency treatment that often means the difference between life and death.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “This is a critical service that never stops.

“The Air Ambulance delivers advanced care directly to the patient, whether that’s at the roadside, rural area or the heart of Belfast City Centre.

“This advanced pre-hospital care saves the lives, brains, and limbs of people in our communities and families.

“But it’s not only the medical crew who save lives — it’s people like you who make it possible. Every donation, every fundraiser, every act of support keeps our helicopter in the air for everyone.”

Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £8,200 every single day to stay operational. The local charity is calling on communities, schools, clubs, and families to make a difference this Christmas by coming together in support.

