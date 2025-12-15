Dungannon man was four times over the limit which driving

A DUNGANNON man who drove without a licence or insurance whilst he was four times over the legal drink driving limit has been disqualified from driving and handed a fine.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Eamon Daly (44), of Gortindarragh Road.

The court heard that on November 14 at approximately 3am, police observed Daly driving erratically in the Ballygawley area.

Upon stopping the vehicle, police noted that Daly’s eyes were ‘glazed’ and his speech slurred.

Daly was arrested and conveyed to custody where a breath test confirmed a reading of 123 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

District Judge Fitzsimons noted that Daly had previous drink driving convictions dating back to 2001 and 2008.

A defence solicitor told the court that Daly had not resat his driving test since losing his licence in 2008 and that there was ‘no explanation’ for the high reading.

Judge Fitzsimons noted Daly’s ‘significant reading’ and described his behaviour as ‘dangerous’ and ‘reckless’.

Daly was disqualified from driving for 24 months and handed a total of £1,000 in fines.