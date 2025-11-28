Dungannon pupils in the final of prestigious competition

STUDENTS from a Tyrone school have made it to the final four of a prestigious farming competition.

The St Patrick’s College Dungannon team, who are all in Yr 11, will investigate how increasingly variable weather patterns in Northern Ireland affect beef farming as part of ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

Gary Gillespie, Dara Cush and Darragh McCann intend to examine the strengths and vulnerabilities of grass-based versus forage-based production systems.

This topic addresses the challenges faced by livestock farms coping with unpredictable seasons and the need for climate-resilient systems.

They will be competing against teams from Ballymena Academy; Blessed Trinity College in North Belfast and St Patrick’s High School, Keady.

All four finalists teams will also be receiving a group of Angus cross calves before Christmas. They will have to rear their animals through to sale to ABP. During the coming year they will also complete research projects on a topical agricultural issue.

The judges praised the creativity and enthusiasm shown by all the schools who competed for a place in the 2026 finalist programme.

CAFRE’s beef advisory unit will be supporting the four finalist teams as they rear their Angus cross calves and gain direct experience of what sustainable beef production looks like in practice.